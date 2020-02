ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews have responded to the Logan Valley Mall after a report of a white van driving over parked cars.

The call came in just before 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The van was found to be partially tipped over, resting on a number of parked cars.

Police are investigating what happened. There’s currently no details on any injuries or how many people may have been involved.

We do have a crew at the scene and will continue to confirm information.