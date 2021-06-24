Crews respond to train derailment in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews responded to a train derailment in Clearfield County Thursday evening.

The train derailment was reported in the area of Airstream Way near Buffie’s Flea Market. It is reported that up to seven train cars were involved.

Photos of the train derailment in Clearfield County (Photo credit: Heather Marie)

According to Clearfield County 911, there were no injuries and the train popped off of the tracks. A traffic backup is expected.

WTAJ has a crew heading to the scene. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.