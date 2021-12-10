Crews respond to fire at vacant building in Hollidaysburg

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fire crews were dispatched Friday morning for a structure fire at a vacant building in Hollidaysburg.
The fire, which has since been extinguished was reported at the former L Woods Photography business along North Montgomery Street. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen emanating from inside.
Details remain limited at this time. Stick with WTAJ as this story will be updated when more information becomes available.
