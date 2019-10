HOPEWELL TWP, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a single-car rollover crash in the area of Raystown Road Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on SR26 when the car left the roadway, rolled, and came to rest on its roof. It’s reported that the driver and passenger both got out of the car on their own.

PHOTO: SAXTONFIRE35.COM

Rescue 35 and Rescue 36, as well as Unit 16 and Medic 12, were on the scene.

Company 35 Fire Police assisted with traffic control and PSP- Bedford is investigating.