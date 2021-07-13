Crews respond to partial building collapse in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a partial building collapse in DuBois at the intersection of DuBois Street and DuBois Avenue just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 13.

According to the DuBois Fire Department, eight people were inside at the time of collapse — two workers and six customers.

The cause of the collapse is unknown at this time, however, a meter fell over inside of the building which then prompted a gas leak. The gas leak was not the cause of the collapse as the DuBois Fire Chief believes it was possible lightning or high winds forced the meter to fall over.

The building has been cleared and the gas leak was handled safely by the National Fuel Gas Company. Also, power has been cut to the building, and residents are asked to stay clear of the area.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

