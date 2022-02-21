Crews respond to multiple Blair County fires

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews were called out to two different fires in Blair County Monday morning.
Fire companies were called to a multi-unit building in Tyrone at 4:15 a.m. at 601 Washington Avenue, according to dispatch. No injuries have been reported at this time, but we’re told the blaze is still active as of this writing.
Roughly 5 minutes later at 4:20 a.m. crews were also called to the scene of a fire in a single-family home in Logan Township. The fire broke out on the 500 block of Gesser Avenue that saw about half a dozen departments at the scene.
While details are limited, no injuries have been reported in either fire.
Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we continue to keep you up to date on both of these early morning fires.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.