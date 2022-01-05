Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency officials are currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Plank Road in Altoona.

According to 511PA, lane restrictions are in place on Plank Road southbound between Goods Lane, Orchard Avenue and the I-99/US 220 North exit. As of 5:49 p.m. on Jan. 5, the restrictions are still in place.

The orange diamond displays the location of the crash on Plank Road on 511PA.

Details are limited at this time and it is not clear if there are any injuries from the crash. WTAJ will update this story as more information becomes available.

