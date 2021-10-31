Crews respond to late night Altoona fire, urge residents to check smoke detectors

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a two-alarm fire Saturday night in the City of Altoona and are urging residents to check their smoke detectors.

The fire broke out at a home on the 1000 block of 16th Avenue and crews were able to respond within three minutes of their dispatch and connect to a hydrant. While there was a report of entrapment, crews were able to search and find that all residents made it out of the home thanks to smoke detectors alerting them. One dog was rescued from the second floor.

Crews were met with heavy fire on the second and third floors of the building but were able to put the flames out. They report that damage was contained to just that house. No injuries were reported.

Photo: Altoona Fire Fighters IAFF Local 299 on Facebook

Altoona Fire also took to their Facebook page with photos and info, urging everyone to make sure their smoke detectors are working properly. If you’re in need of smoke detectors and you’re a resident of the City of Altoona, you can call Station 310 for assistance Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 814-949-2230.