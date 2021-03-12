PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — An investigation is still ongoing after a car drove off a bridge and into the water at the cold stream dam.

The incident happened early Friday morning and luckily the driver did survive. However, the accident has left residents in the area wondering not only how the driver ended up in the water but also how he even made it to the bridge.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. after a driver gained access to a walking trail at the park and drove off the bridge and into the dam below. A nearby resident heard the sirens and knew there was a problem.

Jeep found idling in Philipsburg Spillway — Credit: Hope Fire Company

Jeep found idling in Philipsburg Spillway — Credit: Hope Fire Company

Jeep found idling in Philipsburg Spillway — Credit: Hope Fire Company

Jeep found idling in Philipsburg Spillway — Credit: Hope Fire Company

Jeep found idling in Philipsburg Spillway — Credit: Hope Fire Company

Jeep found idling in Philipsburg Spillway — Credit: Hope Fire Company

Jeep found idling in Philipsburg Spillway — Credit: Hope Fire Company

We’re told the driver was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for head injuries. Officials say the safety rail on the bridge was broken and damages are expected to total into the thousands. For now, the railing is being held together by clamps and duct tape allowing residents to continue enjoying the park.

But the question of how the driver maneuvered his way around the barricades, and through the path still remains.

ORIGINAL STORY — Crews responded to a Jeep that was found idling in a local spillway Friday morning with one person inside.

The Philipsburg Fire Department arrived at the scene just off of 1400 Blk Port Matilda Hwy (State Route 322) in Philipsburg Borough around 4 a.m. When crews approached the vehicle they discovered that a person was inside.

The person became uncooperative and attempted to drive away in the vehicle that was still running. Emergency responders waited for Pennsylvania State Police to arrive. Once police arrived, a trooper entered the water and with some assistance from fire and EMS personnel were able to get the person out of the Jeep without any further issues.

The Jeep was then towed out of the water by Eagle Towing and Recovery.

We will continue to provide more details on the situation as we learn more.