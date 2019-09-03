Crews respond to house fire in Huntingdon County

PETERSBURG, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Numerous crews responded to a fire that occurred around 11 a.m. today and safely put the fire out.

The fire was first seen by a passing neighbor who called it in, the Stone Creek Village Fire Company told us.

They said the family was not home during the fire. There were two dogs in the home, but neither dog was harmed.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Stone Creek Village, Alpha, Shaver’s Creek, Huntingdon Regional, Melville, Smithfield, and Boalsburg Fire Company all responded.