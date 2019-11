COALMONT, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews are responding to a house fire in the Coalmont Borough of Huntingdon County.

It happened at 6:06 p.m. on the 2800 block Broad Top Mountain Road.

Officials tell WTAJ that all people got out safely, but it was unknown about any pets.

The Saxton Fire Chief is on scene along with crews from Six Mile Run and Huntingdon County.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

Stick with WTAJ News for more information as it becomes available.