Crews respond to fire in Philipsburg

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a fire in Philipsburg.

The fire is reportedly at the 220 block of North Front Street. According to the Hope Fire Company, heavy smoke is visible and there is a possible entrapment. As of 11:30 p.m., Front Street is closed between East Locust Street and East Presqueisle Street.

WTAJ has a news crew heading to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.