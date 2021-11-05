Crews respond to fire in Altoona, motorists should avoid area

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded to reports of a house fire on the 1900 block of Old 6th Avenue in Antis Township.

The call went out just before 9 a.m. on Friday with the first crew on scene reporting visible flames. Pinecroft Volunteer Fire Department responded along with a few other departments.

No injuries were reported, according to Blair County dispatch.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Details are limited at this time. Stick with WTAJ as this story will be updated once more information becomes available.