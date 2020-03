WINDBER, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called to Jim’s Place in Windber for a fire shortly before 3:00 p.m.

Jim’s Place is also an apartment complex. WTAJ is told that about 10 people live in the building, all of which will be displaced.

Officials say the fire started out manageable but strong winds spread it quickly.

The building is a total loss, officials say.

We’re told one person was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ for updates.