JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a fire at Sheesley Supply Company Wednesday afternoon.

According to dispatch, crews were called out to the 800-block of Horner Road in Johnstown at 1:49 p.m.

Multiple crews responded to the scene, including Johnstown Fire, Richland Fire, West Hills Fire, Seventh Ward EMS, and Conemaugh EMS.

There is no word on any injuries or extent of the damage.

