Crews respond to fire at Gourmet Buffet in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A fire broke out at the Gourmet Buffet restaurant at 520 Plank Road in Altoona.

A small roof fire broke out on top of the restaurant according to the fire chief.

Crews that responded to the fire were Frankstown Township, Township of Logan, Pheonix Fire Department, Friendship Fire Company, Lakemont Fire Company and Duncansville Fire Department.

People who were inside eating said they could see smoke coming from the kitchen. The kitchen staff tried to calm everyone down by downplaying the smoke.

Other customers were screaming to get out of the building. Customers said in a matter of seconds all they could see was white

There was smoke visible that could be seen coming out from the roof.

officials are currently investigating what would have caused the fire.

