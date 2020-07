SAINT MARYS, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews have been called to a structure fire in Saint Marys Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the commercial building, Elk County Heat Treaters Inc, at 316 Battery Street and crews are working to contain it.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

We have a reporter on the scene. Stay with WTAJ as we work to bring you more information.