CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were on scene of a house fire in Johnstown overnight.

Multiple departments responded to the fire on the nine hundred block of Saint Clair road in Johnstown last night shortly before 1:00 a.m.

Streets around the home were also shut down for a period of time. Dispatch said a family was home when the fire started but says no one was injured.

A state fire marshal is investigating the incident.