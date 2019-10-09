Crews respond to early morning house fire in Jefferson County

REYNOLDSVILLE, JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — Reynoldsville Fire Department confirmed on Facebook that they were dispatched to a house fire around 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning that was across the street from the firehouse.

They report that Company 6 and mutual aid units were quick to respond.

A resident was discovered to be in the bedroom of the house and was helped out of the building by the Sykesville Fire Cheif. They were taken to the hospital by Reynoldsville Ambulance.

The fire was found in the kitchen and was soon extinguished.

The State Police Fire Marshall ruled the fire an accident.