Crews respond to early morning fire in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a residential fire just after 5:30 a.m. Friday on the 100 block of Eichler Road in Fishertown.

Alum Bank, Chestnut Ridge, Shawnee Valley and Bedford County emergency crews were the companies that responded to the scene, according to officials.

A resident inside the home escaped safely with a minor injury. Red Cross was called and will assist with donations to the victims of the fire, officials at the scene said.

To donate to Red Cross, visit their website for a list of available options.