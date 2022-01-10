Crews respond to early morning commercial fire in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews were called to the scene of a commercial fire in Blair County early Monday morning.
First responders were called to the scene at 897 Foot of Ten Road in Allegheny Township around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 10.
Details are limited this morning, but officials confirmed that are no injuries at this time.
