SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called to the scene of a church fire Friday morning that is currently disrupting traffic on PA 403 through the town.

According to dispatch, the crews were called out to the Holy Family Catholic Church at 321 Sugar Street to battle the blaze at 8:36 a.m.

This is a developing story and information is limited at this time.

