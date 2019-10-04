Crews respond to building fire in Clearfield, possible explosion

Breaking News
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews have responded to a building fire at 331 Market Street in Clearfield. Multiple witnesses say they heard an explosion at the time.

Philipsburg Fire Department responded to the call at 10 a.m. and are on scene.

Crews have things under control and are starting to finish up so the State Police can come in to investigate.

Officials have not stated how many were in the building or if anyone was injured and have not commented on the cause.

We have a reporter on the scene and we’ll continue to update the story as information becomes available.

Drone Video: Damon Charles

