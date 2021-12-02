Crews respond to barn fire in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews are currently at the scene of a reported barn fire in West St. Clair Township, Bedford County.
The fire is reportedly along Cortland Road. Details are limited at this time, but according to scanner traffic, the fire is endangering a nearby home.
WTAJ has a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more updates as they become available.
