Crews respond as fire burns Elk County cabin to the ground

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews responded to a fire Friday morning that reportedly burned a cabin to the ground.

The blaze broke out at 15061 Quehanna Highway in Benezette Township. A driver passing the area noticed the blaze and called 9-1-1 just before 8:30 a.m,. according to Elk County dispatch.

When crews arrived, they reported that the structure was already burned to the ground and there were wires down.

St. Marys along with Fox and Jay Township fire departments helped put out the blaze.

There were no injuries reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but the cabin is a total loss.