Crews quickly handle barn blaze in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Numerous crews were called to a barn fire early Friday morning and were able to get it contained in only 15 minutes, Carrolltown Fire Engine Company reported.

The Carrolltown Fire Engine Company first responded to the livestock barn fire in the area of Bradley Streer in West Carroll Township. By 2:33 a.m. a total of five fire departments were all called to the scene and arrived within minutes.

Crews said they arrived to find the barn engulfed in flames with the roof completely caved in.

“The barn was fully involved when we arrived on scene,” Carrolltown Deputy Fire Chief Brad Kelly said. “Our first unit arrived within minutes, and our firefighters quickly got to work to get the fire contained.”

After deploying lines, even though water had to be shuttled in, crews report they had the fire contained within about 15 minutes after arrival. The building was deemed a total loss, however.

“Several fire departments from throughout the area assisted at the scene,” Kelly said. “It was a great team effort by everyone involved.”

Firefighters cleared the scene at about 4:30 a.m. The state police fire marshal was called in and the investigation is ongoing.

In addition to the Carrolltown Fire Engine Company, the Patton, Spangler, Nicktown and Hope fire departments also responded as well as Ebensburg, Hastings and John Carroll EMS.