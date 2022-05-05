CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Alpha Fire Company was quick to respond and help a truck driver after rolling his dump truck on I-99 and getting trapped in the cab, the station reported.
Alpha Company 5 was called to the scene early Wednesday morning, May 4, at around 2 a.m. in the area of mile marker 71(Woodcrest/Toftrees exit) to find the truck rolled over on its side. It was called back that the driver was trapped in the cab of the truck. Alpha Engine 5-3, 5-4, Rescue 5, and Fire Police all responded, the department shared on their Facebook.
Crews were able to pull the man from the cab of the truck and take him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
I-99 was clear in only about three hours, Alpha Fire Company reported.