BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called Friday morning to a Bedford house fire that they say spread when the residents tried to put it out.

Crews, including the Bedford Fire Department, were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. March 25 to the home on the 300 block of West Central Way in Bedford.

Officials said that the residents were cooking when the fire started and they tried to put it out with water, but the fire continued to spread.

The residents were able to get out safely. One of them was being checked out for smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported, but significant damage was reported to the single-story home according to the Bedford Fire Chief.