CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was sent to the hospital Wednesday after being rescued from the Conemaugh River in Johnstown.

Emergency crews were sent to the river in the Coopersdale area to help police take the man into custody, according to Johnstown Firefighters. The Johnstown Fire Department said the man jumped into the river after he was deemed a suspect in a shots fired incident in the city.

The man and one other suspect were in a vehicle on Iron Street when they were pulled over by police, according to the Johnstown Police Department. The two then left the vehicle and ran away. The man reportedly attempted to get away from police by jumping into the river.

A water rescue boat was reportedly used to remove the man from the water. The other suspect has not been captured at this time.

Residents in the area were asked to avoid the area during the incident. Details continue to be limited at this time.

