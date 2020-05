HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) – Multiple fire crews are responding to a major fire that broke out at a commercial building in downtown Huntingdon early Tuesday morning.

The first call went out around midnight, reporting that a 3-story building on the 600 block of Penn Street was on fire.

According to reports from the scene, the fire has spread and is threatening other buildings in the area.

WTAJ does have a crew on scene and will be updating the situation as soon as there is more information.