Crews on scene of Huntingdon house fire

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called to the scene of a house fire Monday morning in Huntingdon County.

According to reports, an explosion caused a fire on Highland Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. Family members were reportedly in the home.

One person was taken to UPMC for burns after being inside of the home when the explosion happened.

Stick with WTAJ as we have a team at the scene and are working to confirm more information.