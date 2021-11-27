Coroner called to hunting accident in Cambria County

UPDATE 12:20 p.m.- Dispatch has confirmed that the Cambria County Coroner was called to the accident.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Crews are on-scene of a hunting accident that occurred in Jackson Township according to Cambria County dispatch.

It is also an active scene, according to dispatch.

Dispatch, however, was unable to confirm the location or any other details at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as the story will be updated as details are made available.