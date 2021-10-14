Electrical fire in Cambria County cleared, no injuries reported

UPDATE: The scene has been cleared out, and there are no known injuries.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews are actively on scene of an electrical fire in a home on the 100 block of 6th Street in Vintondale Borough.

The fire broke out just after 11 a.m. Thursday, according to Cambria County 911.

Vintondale Fire, Nanty Glo Fire, Jackson Fire and Blacklick EMS have responded.

There is no word yet of any injuries or the severity of the fire.