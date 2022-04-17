ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Multiple crews are on the scene of a dwelling fire and rescue at a Logan Hills Apartments building.

Two people were rescued by the Altoona Fire Department, one was okay and the other was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to the Altoona Fire Department. The fire was called in around 6:45 p.m. at 1201 South 27th Street.

