BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews are fighting a fire that broke out at a building in Hollidaysburg Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at an apartment building at the 200 block of Walnut Street. As of 2 p.m., fire crews are still working on scene and have the street in the area closed off. Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.