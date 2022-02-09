Crews on scene of an attic fire in Bellefonte

BELLEFONTE, Pa (WTAJ) — Bellefonte Fire Department is on the scene of a minor attic fire at the Bellefonte Cadillac Building.

Most of the fire has been contained and they do not expect it to spread further. They are still working to extinguish some fire in the walls and voids of the building, fire officials said.

The call came in around 12:40 p.m. after building maintenance, who were replacing a light, noticed smoke, according to fire officials. The fire department said shortly after arriving they located the fire in the attic and ceiling on the third floor.

Light smoke could be seen coming out of the building and firemen appear to have opened the roof. The building is located at 207 S. Allegheny Street in Bellefonte.

There have been no reports of injuries, but crews on the scene are telling residents who are seeking shelter to go to the YMCA.

The American Red Cross Greater PA posted on Twitter that The Disaster Action Team from their Mid Central Pennsylvania Chapter is on the scene (200 block of South Allegheny Street) to provide resources and assistance to those affected by the fire.

South Allegheny Street and East/West Bishop Street are closed due to the fire. Fire crews expect to be on the scene for another one or two hours.

The Cadillac Building burnt badly in Dec. 2009.

WTAJ has crews at the scene and will continue to update the story as information becomes available.