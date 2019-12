FRANKSTOWN TOWNSHIP, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to Blair County Dispatch, multiple crews are on scene of a dwelling fire that broke out at a residence in Frankstown Township.

The fire broke out on the 200 block of Slate Hill Road. Dispatch says there was no one inside the residence as crews continue to battle the fire on scene.

Dispatch also confirmed there were live wires on the ground near the fire.

We will continue to update as more information becomes available.