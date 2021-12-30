Crews make quick work of Altoona afternoon fire

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Crews made quick work of an Altoona fire that broke out Thursday afternoon that left two firefighters with minor burns.

According to the Altoona Fire Fighters IAFF Local 299 Facebook, at 3:47 p.m. crews were dispatched to 622 2nd Avenue for a report of a working fire. It was also reported that there was entrapment but results turned up negative after firefighters conducted a search.

The fire was extinguished within ten minutes of arriving at the scene. According to the Facebook post, “heavy fire” was found on the second and third floor which sustained a lot of damage.

Two firefighters ended up suffering minor burns from the fire and neighboring houses only suffered minor damage.

Altoona Police Department, Altoona Mobile Emergency Department and Altoona Water Authority assisted at the scene.