Happy New Year 2022 Light Up Downtown State College
January 01 2022 12:00 am

Crews make quick work of Altoona afternoon fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Crews make quick work of Altoona afternoon fire . PHOTO: Altoona Fire Fighters IAFF Local 299 Facebook

Outback Bowl Arkansas Razorbacks vs Penn State Nittany Lions
January 01 2022 12:00 pm

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Crews made quick work of an Altoona fire that broke out Thursday afternoon that left two firefighters with minor burns.

According to the Altoona Fire Fighters IAFF Local 299 Facebook, at 3:47 p.m. crews were dispatched to 622 2nd Avenue for a report of a working fire. It was also reported that there was entrapment but results turned up negative after firefighters conducted a search.

The fire was extinguished within ten minutes of arriving at the scene. According to the Facebook post, “heavy fire” was found on the second and third floor which sustained a lot of damage.

Two firefighters ended up suffering minor burns from the fire and neighboring houses only suffered minor damage.

Altoona Police Department, Altoona Mobile Emergency Department and Altoona Water Authority assisted at the scene.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss