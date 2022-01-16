Crews handle Saturday night house fire in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)–Crews worked to put out a house fire that broke out Saturday night in Cambria County.

The Johnstown Firefighters-Local 463 posted on Facebook that the fire broke out around 9 p.m. at the 500 block of Franklin Street in Kernville. Crews could see smoke and fire coming out from the upper level of the house when they first arrived. An attempt to subdue the fire from inside the house wasn’t successful because it was deteriorating.

PHOTO Johnstown Firefighters-Local 463 Facebook

Numerous crews assisted on the scene and one individual was sent to Conemaugh ER for an evaluation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.