Crews handle early morning tractor-trailer fire on I-99

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Multiple fire companies were called to the scene of a tractor-trailer fire early Monday morning that left a lane restriction on I-99.

Port Matilda and Alpha Company responded to the call shortly after 2 a.m. Monday, Aug 16 near mile marker 62, about one mile from the Port Matilda-Philipsburg exit.

According to 511pa, lane restrictions that were in place have been lifted as of this writing.

Details on injuries are unknown at this time. Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we learn more about this incident.

