Crews handle attic, basement fires in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Crews in Altoona worked to put out an attic fire and also a basement fire at two separate properties on Nov. 20.

At 9 a.m. crews were dispatched to 216 North 12th Avenue for a report of a working fire.

A short time after arriving on the scene it was confirmed that there was an active attic fire at the residence. While battling the blaze crews were able to contain the fire to just the attic and were able to put it out.

After dealing with the attic fire, crews then arrived at 1408 22nd Avenue at about 12:11 p.m. for a basement fire. The fire was located to be a dryer and it was put out quickly.

No injuries were reported from the fires.