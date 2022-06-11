HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Friday morning crash ended with one person having to be rescued after a manure truck rolled over in Huntingdon County.
According to a Facebook post, crews were called to the scene of a vehicle crash with entrapment at the 3200 block of Spruce Creek Road at 8:42 a.m. After arriving 18 minutes later, they found a manure truck rolled over in a field with a person trapped.
The truck was lifted off of the person and they were freed at 9:20 a.m. and they reportedly had non-life threatening injuries.
Alpha Fire Company, Warriors Mark Franklin Volunteer Fire Company and Alexandria Fire Company were the crews at the scene of the crash.