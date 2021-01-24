Crews fought house fire, weather in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A house fire in Logan Township on Saturday evening left damage that could approach $200,000, but luckily no one was injured.

The owner of the home on Longview Drive reported a chimney fire around 5:30 p.m. When Firefighters arrived at the scene, flames were extended into the ceiling area.

According to Logan Township Fire officials, cold weather and icy conditions made it difficult to fight the fire and dangerous for firefighters.

They report that it took over two hours to get the fire under control. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for treatment of a hand injury.

Crews from United, Lakemont, Newburg, Greenwood, and Allegheny Townships, as well as Hollidaysburg, Duncansville, and Bellwood all arrived to help fight the fire.