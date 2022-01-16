Crews fight house fire in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa, (WTAJ) – Johnstown fire department are battling flames near 1100 Menoher Bloavard as a house is on fire late on Sunday, Jan. 16.

According to the Johnstown Firefighters – Local 463 – Pennsylvania Facebook page and 511 PA, firefighters are responding to a house fire in the Westmont borough area of Johnstown.

511 PA states there is a late restriction near Christopher, Gardner, and Luzerne streets.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as the story will be updated as more details are discovered.