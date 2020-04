SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews from nine different fire departments responded to an early morning house fire in Gray, Somerset County shortly after 4 a.m.

Officials say three people were trapped in the home but that all three did escape with two jumping out of the second-story window.

One person was tranported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for a leg injury.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.