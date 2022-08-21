SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at the Windber Church of the Nazarene along Graham Avenue caused by a lightning strike, according to Somerset County 911.

Fire officials say around 4:13 a.m. they were called out, along with Penelec, Keystone, Natural Gas, and Windber Code, to the church fire that they believe was started by a lightning strike.

One person was taken to the hospital. The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time. There were no other injuries reported.

  • Photo Credit: West Hills Regional Fire Department
The following crews were on the scene Sunday morning:

  • Windber Fire Department
  • Scalp Level Fire Department
  • Central City Fire Department
  • Jerome Fire Department
  • Conemaugh Township Fire Department
  • Northern EMS
  • Conemaugh Township EMS
  • Windber Borough Police Department
  • Richland Township Fire Department
  • Southmont Fire Department
  • Upper Yoder Fire Department
  • West Hills Fire Department
  • Adams Township Fire Department
  • East Hill EMS

The Fire Marshal has been made aware and is investigating the fire.

