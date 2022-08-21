SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at the Windber Church of the Nazarene along Graham Avenue caused by a lightning strike, according to Somerset County 911.

Fire officials say around 4:13 a.m. they were called out, along with Penelec, Keystone, Natural Gas, and Windber Code, to the church fire that they believe was started by a lightning strike.

One person was taken to the hospital. The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time. There were no other injuries reported.

Photo Credit: West Hills Regional Fire Department

Photo Credit: West Hills Regional Fire Department

Photo Credit: West Hills Regional Fire Department

Photo Credit: West Hills Regional Fire Department



The following crews were on the scene Sunday morning:

Windber Fire Department

Scalp Level Fire Department

Central City Fire Department

Jerome Fire Department

Conemaugh Township Fire Department

Northern EMS

Conemaugh Township EMS

Windber Borough Police Department

Richland Township Fire Department

Southmont Fire Department

Upper Yoder Fire Department

West Hills Fire Department

Adams Township Fire Department

East Hill EMS

The Fire Marshal has been made aware and is investigating the fire.