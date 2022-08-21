SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at the Windber Church of the Nazarene along Graham Avenue caused by a lightning strike, according to Somerset County 911.
Fire officials say around 4:13 a.m. they were called out, along with Penelec, Keystone, Natural Gas, and Windber Code, to the church fire that they believe was started by a lightning strike.
One person was taken to the hospital. The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time. There were no other injuries reported.
The following crews were on the scene Sunday morning:
- Windber Fire Department
- Scalp Level Fire Department
- Central City Fire Department
- Jerome Fire Department
- Conemaugh Township Fire Department
- Northern EMS
- Conemaugh Township EMS
- Windber Borough Police Department
- Richland Township Fire Department
- Southmont Fire Department
- Upper Yoder Fire Department
- West Hills Fire Department
- Adams Township Fire Department
- East Hill EMS
The Fire Marshal has been made aware and is investigating the fire.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.