BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple crews spent the past several hours fighting a brush fire in Bedford County.

The fire spanned over seven to eight acres on Mountain View Lane in Colerain Township. Crews were trying to control several hot spots within the acreage and as of Wednesday evening, it has been controlled.

The Bedford Fire Department said this is their first brush fire of the year, but they are expecting more as the season continues.