BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Crews worked to extinguish a house fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in Blair County.

The Duncansville Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a dwelling fire located in the area of 16th Street at 12:46 p.m., according to a Facebook post. Upon arrival, smoke and fire could be seen coming from the first-floor window.

The crew was able to maintain the fire to the room it originated during extinguishment. Additional crews were called to do a sweep of the home and cleared in just under two hours.

The house did sustain damage from the smoke. No injuries were sustained from the fire.