Crews from two states extinguish factory fire

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fire crews from as far as Maryland rushed to the scene of a fire at a cement factory in Somerset County.

We’re told flames through the roof of the building located at the 300 block of Fike Hollow Road in Meyersdale.

According to the Meyersdale fire chief, the building used to be a fully functioning factory several years ago and has since been taken over by one man.

The building was heavily damaged but firefighters say they were able to save the garage. No injuries were reported.