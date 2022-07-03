BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Crews were called out early Sunday morning to a fire that broke out at a transportation service center in Blair County.

Right just after 5 a.m., the Phoenix Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a fire at Blair Senior Services Transportation Garage along Loop Road. Crews originally got reports of a building on fire but discovered that it was actually six vans at the back of the building that were on fire, endangering the building.

Photo via Phoenix Volunteer Fire Department Facebook

Additional tankers were called to the scene to do dump tank operations. Lakemont, Geeseytown, Duncansville, Freedom Township, Allegheny Township, Roaring Spring and Greenwood departments all assisted at the scene.